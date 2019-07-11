Home

Edward Paul Stein Ramona Edward P. Stein, 73, of Ramona, died peacefully at Atria Rancho Penasquitos Assisted Living on June 30, 2019. Ed was the son of the late Joseph and Edna Stein and brother of the late Joe Stein. He retired from Finishmaster Automotive Paint in 2014, and prior to that, operated Mini Car and Truck Specialists.A NASCAR and WWE fan, he was devoted to the welfare of feral cats.He will be laid to rest at Nuevo Memory Gardens in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel March 16, 1946 - June 30, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 11, 2019
