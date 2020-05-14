RAMONA My Beautiful Son Garlan, "So give me back to death-The death I never feared-Except that it deprived of thee-And now, by life deprived, in my own grave I breath.And estimate it's size-It's size all that hell can guess-And all that heaven was."Emily DickinsonIn the words of one mother," one day after my son had been gone for several months, I realized that this nightmare life is my life forever." Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Garlan Marshall
Published in Ramona Sentinel on May 14, 2020.