George Alan Keyser June 18, 1922 - September 5, 2019 Ramona George "Bud" Keyser, 97, long-time resident of Ramona passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 5. Bud was born in Long Beach, California, to George and Florene (Palmer) Keyser. The family moved to Ramona in 1939, and he graduated from Ramona High school. After high school, he worked on the B-24 bomber program. Once the war came, Bud went into the Army Air Corps where he found himself assigned to a unit with B-24 bombers and he knew just how to take care of and fix them. He served proudly in the Pacific Theatre and afterward returned to his home in Ramona. While attending a dance one evening, he met Lena Marie Fuhrman. They married on September 7, 1946, and had two sons, Edward and Barry.Throughout his life, Bud made a living doing a variety of things. He worked as a computer programmer for Bank of America and later at Ransom Brothers where he was known as the "hardware guy." He loved to golf and go bowling but, fishing was always his favorite thing to do.Bud lost his beloved Lena in 1994, and his son, Edward, passed away in 2017. He is survived by his son, Barry and (Margaret) Keyser; daughter-in-law, Sharon Keyser; as well as eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild, He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Lena, in a private family ceremony at Nuevo Memory Gardens.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019