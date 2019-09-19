|
George Albert Trelikes December 30, 1915 - September 5, 2019 Ramona Sadly, we bid farewell to one of our favorite centennials, who we lost in the early hours of September 5, 2019. George Trelikes, 103 years old, aged well. He kept the twinkle in his eye, a smile that lit up a room, his good humor, and a remarkable memory. He met life in his own way, with a free spirit, a sense of humor, and worry-free. These traits were all likely contributors to his longevity. He was born on December 30, 1915, in San Diego. He was the first child born to Antonio John Trelikes and Violet May Johns. His father was an immigrant from Greece, and his mother was born in America to immigrant parents from England. Older siblings of his mother were born in England. George was very much a first-generation American. He eventually had three other brothers. He grew up in National City, San Diego, California. He lived his entire life in San Diego, except for the time he spent in the military. He had a high school education. He likely spent time helping his father work the grocery business along with his brothers. In 1936, at age 20, he received a pin for passing rigid tests for the American Red Cross Life-Saving Course. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and is one of the last of the WWII Vets. He became a skilled mechanic. He worked on aircraft, both in the military and as a civilian. He worked for Ryan Aeronautical on the PBY Catalina Sea and Land Plane for rescue. He also worked for Convair. He could do all kinds of mechanic work, had his own tools, and worked freelance as well. He also spent about ten years being a chauffeur for Yellow Cab. He enjoyed meeting interesting and sometimes famous people. One day he hit the newspapers across America. Not hard for Georgejust being himself! He went to the beach and took his pet alligator with him so he could swim. The Petaluma Courier (July 28, 1964) said: "Everyone was swimming around and having a fine time at La Jolla Shores, when suddenly a child yelled, Daddy, there's an alligator in the ocean!' Sure enough, a four 1/2-foot alligator dog paddled into view, and women and children ran shrieking from the surf. ...A man in swim trunks and straw hat stepped from the gathering crowd and announced: That's my alligator.' George A. Trelikes, 48, of San Diego, slipped a nylon leash over his pet's neck, boarded a rubber raft, and began paddling off to sea, the alligator paddling faithfully behind." Though he was cited for having an animal on a city beach, he eventually gave the alligator to the San Diego Zoo, for which they gave him a lifetime pass to the zoo.George was a young teenager when the Great Depression hit. He understood hardship. As a result, he and his brothers became good at seeing the potential value in things of all sorts and holding on to them. He collected "treasures." He started a junk-selling business in San Diego and did quite well at it for a time. But the City did not appreciate the size of inventory he maintained. His business was shut down. This, however, did not discourage him from doing what he loved. He continued to maintain his inventory as well as he could find space for it, which might have been his greatest challenge in life.He loved and fed all kinds of wildlife. Coyotes, skunks, squirrels, rabbits, hummingbirds, and even snakes. He enjoyed horse races, dog races, and 4-wheeling. George was his own persona personality that everyone loved. Many people around town had known him for many years. He enjoyed good health through most of his life, and would literally run instead of walk for the first 80 years of his life. He was a good son, brother, uncle, and friend. In his later years, he outlived all his brothers, being the first born, and the last to go. He was single and had no children. At the Senior Center, he became friends with Joe Stanis, who, seven years later, (after helping George numerous times as he grew older) ended up moving in with him to give care around the clock. This seems no coincidence. George was blessed that his wishes were met to remain in the comfortable house he was living in, to the end. George was aware that his time to go was near. In recent weeks, he would ask Joe when it was going to rain? He said he would go when the rain came. He believed he would go then because he had heard his mother tell that he was born during the biggest rainstorm in San Diegothat washed out Mission Valley. So he had it in his mind that he would also die during a rainstorm. Then, when Joe finally saw a cloud...he told George that there was a cloud above. George smiled. As it turned out...he did indeed pass when the big rainstorm came. He is survived by his niece, Nancy Trelikes Codner, of Provo, Utah, and his long-time devoted friend, Walter J. Stanis of Ramona. He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, and brother Buford Trelikes, brother Roy Price, and half-brother Luther Price.Nancy wishes to express appreciation to Walter J. Stanis for his devoted service as a caregiver, dietitian, housekeeper, chauffeur, grocery-shopper, errand-runner, wildlife conservator, and last and most importanta friend to my uncle. You will always be remembered for the good you have done.Also, my sincere gratitude to Ray Cardona, for helping with multiple important mechanics, as well as being a long-time friend to Uncle George. And to all at the Ramona Senior Center, who have provided friendship and good food! Interment on Sept.19, 2019, with flag-draped casket, in the Miramar National Military Cemetery in San Diego. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019