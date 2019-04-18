Ramona Hank Joaquin Gorham was born on October 31, 1953 in Escondido, CA, and died on March 20, 2019 in El Centro, CA.Hank grew up in and attended school from K-12 in Ramona, CA. He went to work at Tedlock Feedlot fresh out of high school, and worked various feedlots in Imperial Valley where he made his home of 48 years. He worked as a Livestock Pharmaceutical Rep with Elko Vet Supply and most recently was self-employed operating a Hay Retriever until his death. Growing up in 4-H and FFA raising livestock was a hobby he enjoyed all his life along with Team Penning, Calf Roping, and a good Rodeo. While his love of family was nearest to his heart, Hank's other passion was his endless donating and helping those in need. He always remained upbeat and positive no matter the circumstances and being grateful for each day. His never ending pranks and big smile are already missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. Hank is survived by his wife, Lorena Gorham of El Centro, CA; his boys, Travis Gorham of Hemet, CA, Jeremy Gorham of Menifee, CA, and Seth "Shorty" Gorham of Cotulla, TX; his six grandkids, Ryan and Krislynn Gorham, Tegan Jo Gorham all of California, Tanner Green, London and Ridge Gorham all of Texas; his dad, Kenny Gorham of Pahrump, NV; his brothers and sisters, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Renny Gorham-Conner and his mother, Mary Ann Lobenhofer.Celebration Of Life will be on April 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at 384 Heber Road, El Centro, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Hank Joaquin Gorham October 31, 1953 - March 20, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary