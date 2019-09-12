|
|
Harold W. Hal' Gansert, Jr. 1935 - 2019 Ramona Harold W. Hal' Gansert, Jr., 84, passed away at his home in Ramona, CA, on August 12, 2019. Harold was born in Joliet, IL, in 1935. The family moved to Des Moines, IA in 1948. Upon graduation from Roosevelt High School, he attended Drake University in Des Moines graduating with a Business degree. In his senior year, he served as Cadet Commander of the Air ROTC then served three years active duty in Texas and Japan. After his stint in the military, he went to work for his father-in-law at the Hotel Fort Des Moines, eventually moving to Madison, WI in 1962 to manage the Park Motor Inn, then back to Des Moines in 1967, as Sales Director and ultimately President of Parkway Inns. In 1977, he moved his family to Durango, CO, and owned and operated a restaurant in the city. Next, the family moved to CA, where he managed hotels in Santa Monica and Long Beach. In Long Beach, he served as Chairman of the Chamber's Sister City program with Qingdao, China. He was appointed as a Director of the California Exposition and State Fair by then-Governor Deukmejian. In 1983 the family moved to Ramona, but Harold continued to travel as a Management Consultant for several hotels in California, Texas, and Thailand.Harold was deeply religious and devoted to the Catholic Church. He had a particular dedication to Mary, the Rosary, and the Right to Life. He took communion to the homebound, served as a lector, choir member, and Eucharistic Minister. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and in 2013, served as the Grand Knight for their chapter in Ramona. He was also a Business Manager for St Mary's Parish and School in Escondido and St. John of the Cross Parish and School in Lemon Grove.Harold was an avid golfer and was known throughout his life to always have a joke or story to tell. He never completely retired from working and pursued various business ventures in later years. He was scheduled to attend training for the Census Bureau before his untimely passing. He always had a positive disposition even at the end while battling lung cancer and heart disease. Strength, determination, and a deep love of God sustained him in the darkest hours of his struggles. His final act of charity was to donate his body to the UCSD Medical School.Preceded in death by his parents, Harold Gansert, Sr. and Edith Gansert. Survived by his wife Joan, Ramona, CA; children, Pamela Brindley, Bayfield, WI; Carey Gansert, Rancho Bernardo, CA; Brian Gansert, Rancho Bernardo, CA; John Gansert, Albuquerque, NM and sister, Muriel Mooney, New Lenox, IL; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.He is already missed dearly by his family and will be commemorated in a Memorial Service, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Ramona on September 21st, at 10 AM. Prior to the service at 9:30 AM, the Knights of Columbus will provide and Honor Guard and as his daughter, Pam, will lead the congregation in the Rosary. After the service, there will be a reception in the Church Hall.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, Masses be said for Harold at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or donations be made to the Ramona Pregnancy Clinic. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019