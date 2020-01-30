|
RAMONA Harry Steven Dasher died in an accidental fall at his home in the Normal Heights area of San Diego on January 4, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1951, in Auburn, and was a UC Davis graduate. He moved to San Diego in the early 1980s, where he was the San Diego County Cooperative Extension Director for the 4-H Program for thirty years.In 1992, he met his life partner, Robert Treat, and they married in 2008. When Steve retired, he pursued his life's passion of raising sheep on a small farm in Ramona he purchased in 2012, commuting nearly every day from San Diego. Steve loved tending his sheep, and also enjoyed cooking, travel, and his neighbors. He and Bob were known for welcoming all their friends to spectacular Thanksgiving feasts at their home each year.Steve is survived by his husband, Bob Treat; his younger brother, Alan Dasher; and about 60 sheep. A memorial will take place in the spring. If you wish to honor Steve, please donate to the Human Rights Campaign. Harry Steven Steve Dasher June 30, 1951 - January 4, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Jan. 30, 2020