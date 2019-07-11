Hayden Riley Williams August 17, 1926 - June 23, 2019 Ramona Hayden Riley Williams passed peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2019 in Poway, CA at the age of 92. Hayden was born August 17, 1926 in Vilonia, Arkansas to parents, Ann Jeanette Miller Williams and Ernest Burdette Williams. Hayden is survived by his son, Bruce Clark Williams; younger sister, Marthelle Williams Stover (Carl) of Decatur, AL, and grandsons, Joshua Keith Williams and Jesse Morgan Parke. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenna Parke and second wife, Sherry. Hayden served as a Corpsman for the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married his first wife Joann and had daughter Jenna and son Clark. After moving to California, Hayden began his teaching career at the University of California at Irvine. He later met his second wife Sherry. The couple resided in Huntington Beach, CA with her three sons, Dan Hoffman, Neal Hoffman and Kenneth Hoffman. The two retired and moved to Ramona, CA in 1986 where Hayden began his teachings as a Pastor to Seniors at New Life Assembly Church. When his wife Sherry passed, Hayden was adopted into the lives of daughter Anne Lee, and granddaughters Sarah Spicher and Rachel Lee and great grandsons Skyler Spicher and Taylor Spicher, with whom he lived and had very close and caring relationships. He was genuinely loved and gave much love in return.Hayden was accomplished at biological sciences and conducted new research on a daily basis while living in Orange County. He was a generous and witty man who loved Jesus and who was passionate about serving others in times of need. He was an active and dedicated member of his home church, New Life Assembly and he volunteered at the local In His Steps Recovery Homes teaching Bible Study classes weekly. A Celebration of Life officiated by Pastor Dennis Ottalagano is scheduled for July 21st at 2:30 pm at New Life Assembly in Ramona, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Hayden's life with his daughter Anne Lee and family. There will be a potluck in Hayden's honor following the service. Please email [email protected] to RSVP or for additional information. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 11, 2019