Ramona Hector J. Serra, 86, died peacefully on July 9 at his home in Tucson, Arizona, after a long fight with prostate cancer. Hector immigrated to the United States in 1961, from his childhood home in Cuba. He was a successful accountant and businessman in Los Angeles County. He moved his family to Ramona in 1981, where they were active members of Ramona Lutheran Church. He owned Ramona Welding Supply from 1982, until his retirement in 1999. Hector is survived by his wife, Sonia, and his son, William. He was laid to rest at Nuevo Memory Gardens in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Hector J. Serra May 19, 1933 - July 9, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
