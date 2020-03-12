|
|
Ramona Ima "Jean" Brooks, 90, from Ramona, CA, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Jean was born in Horatio, AR, on May 9, 1929. She moved to California when she was 18, where she met her husband, Max Brooks, in Redding, CA. They were married in Redding on December 17, 1948. They were married 51 years when Max passed away. Jean made her home in Woodland, CA, most of her life until moving to Ramona, CA, in 2010.Jean worked for a number of years for Safeway in Woodland and Davis, CA, as a meat wrapper. She enjoyed many hobbies, from going to garage sales to making an assortment of cloth crafts. Most recently, she crocheted every chance she had.Jean is survived by her daughter, Barbara Patenaude of Ramona, CA; her grandson, Jerry Patenaude of Ramona, CA; sister, Leona Hanson of Davis, CA; and two brothers, Earl Pettigrew of DeQueen, AR and Lee Pettigrew of Yuma, AZ; great-granddaughters, Kaili and Emma Patenaude; and great-grandson, Kyle Patenaude all of Ramona, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Brooks; her parents, Earl and Lizzy Pettigrew; sisters, Elsie VanMeter and Marie Rust; brothers, Luther Pettigrew, Jewel Pettigrew and Alvin Pettigrew.A memorial service will be held for her on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bonham Brothers and Stewart Mortuary in Ramona.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Ima Jean Brooks May 9, 1929 - March 2, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2020