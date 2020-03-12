Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Services - FD- 568
321-12th St
Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1678
Resources
More Obituaries for Ima Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ima Jean Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ima Jean Brooks Obituary
Ramona Ima "Jean" Brooks, 90, from Ramona, CA, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Jean was born in Horatio, AR, on May 9, 1929. She moved to California when she was 18, where she met her husband, Max Brooks, in Redding, CA. They were married in Redding on December 17, 1948. They were married 51 years when Max passed away. Jean made her home in Woodland, CA, most of her life until moving to Ramona, CA, in 2010.Jean worked for a number of years for Safeway in Woodland and Davis, CA, as a meat wrapper. She enjoyed many hobbies, from going to garage sales to making an assortment of cloth crafts. Most recently, she crocheted every chance she had.Jean is survived by her daughter, Barbara Patenaude of Ramona, CA; her grandson, Jerry Patenaude of Ramona, CA; sister, Leona Hanson of Davis, CA; and two brothers, Earl Pettigrew of DeQueen, AR and Lee Pettigrew of Yuma, AZ; great-granddaughters, Kaili and Emma Patenaude; and great-grandson, Kyle Patenaude all of Ramona, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Brooks; her parents, Earl and Lizzy Pettigrew; sisters, Elsie VanMeter and Marie Rust; brothers, Luther Pettigrew, Jewel Pettigrew and Alvin Pettigrew.A memorial service will be held for her on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bonham Brothers and Stewart Mortuary in Ramona.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Ima Jean Brooks May 9, 1929 - March 2, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ima's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Services - FD- 568
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -