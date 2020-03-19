Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Breese Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Kathryn Breese Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Kathryn Breese Neal Obituary
Ramona Irene Kathryn Breese Neal, aged 95, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Escondido, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney R. Neal, and sons, Gary B. Neal and Raymond R. Neal. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. Speed. Memorial services will be at Calvary Chapel Ramona on Sunday, March 22, at 3:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, Irene requested donations to www.christinaction.com; Christ In Action, P.O. Box 4200, Manassas, VA, 20108. They were so very helpful to her after the Witchcreek fires of 2007. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Irene Kathryn Breese Neal October 6, 1924 - February 28, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -