RamonaIrene Kathryn Breese Neal, aged 95, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Escondido, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney R. Neal, and sons, Gary B. Neal and Raymond R. Neal. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. Speed. Memorial services were held on Saturday, October 10, at Calvary Chapel Ramona.In lieu of flowers, Irene requested donations to www.christinaction.com ; Christ In Action, P.O. Box 4200, Manassas, VA, 20108. They were so very helpful to her after the Witchcreek fires of 2007. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Irene Kathryn Breese Neal October 6, 1924 - February 28, 2020