Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline Davis August 5, 1927 - February 4, 2019 Ramona In the words of her three grandchildren, Morgan, Ian and Carson: Morgan: I am not sure any words will be sufficient. I dreaded this day for as long as I can remember, but it is here and it is not at all how I had imagined, fluctuating between laughter and tears. At 2:31 am, my Ama passed away. I am the luckiest person to have been able to have her for a grandmother. I'm going to miss her voice, her laugh, her singing, her dancing, her AMAZING sense of style, how she referred to me as "my Morgy" in her French accent, her lectures on life and most of all, her unconditional love that she showed our whole family. I am beyond grateful of the journey she took as a young girl, and the family she established with my grandfather. I know she is at peace and with her Wally, finally after almost 18 years. I miss her tremendously. Ian: She was one of the strongest, kindest (and most stubborn) woman I'll ever know. We'll continue to joke about her sayings (in multi-cultured accents), and old-school ways. Jacqueline Alexanian was born in France to Armenian parents, nearly 15 years after they fled Armenia during the genocide. She later met my grandfather through her friend who was a pen-pal with a Navy buddy of his, and he asked his buddy, "Does she have any friends?" and the rest was history. She made the long journey from France to the U.S. (San Diego) by boat, train and bus, having never seen each other in person, only by photograph. She lived a life of joy and found many things in nature, meditation and Christianity that gave her peace of mind and relaxation, that is until Granddad would make her (playfully) upset. I'll always remember their house in Loma Portal, the homemade playdough, Baklava, cinnamon rolls, the aroma of garlic scented kitchen, and of course, the parsley she would always put into hamburgers. Her last days were spent in comfort with her three daughters. Gramma was ready, I think she had been for some time as she would say, "When I go, I go" and recently had woken up from a nap and said to my mom, "Do I look peaceful?" (in that accent that we often mimic when quoting her). I'm sure she's been greatly missing my granddad for the last 18 years and was counting the days to see him again. Carson: Yesterday, at 2:31 am, the world lost a brilliant, strong and incredibly loving woman. My grandmother, Jacqueline Alexanian Davis, passed away peacefully in my parent's home. When I was about 8 years old, I distinctly remember my grandma requesting that I help her put her jacket on before we went out for a walk because, "one day, you will have a young woman to do this for." I will always think fondly of this when helping my amazing wife, Hanna, with her jackets. If I ever had a rough day (or a great one), my grandma would delve into a 10 minute discussion on the importance of keeping a healthy mind, sharing the words of some of her favorite authors (Eckhart Tolle was a big one). I will always stay wary not to dwell on negativity and to take time for my own wellbeing, in large part thanks to her. If guests were over, even immediate family, she would cook and cook and cook, not sitting until everyone was almost finished eating. Most dear of all to me, I will cherish the echoes of her voice when she would sing, or speak to a baby or small animal, raising in pitch by about two octaves and saying, "ohhh, my darling!" and other similar coos of affection. She taught me the importance of caring for small creatures, and always had a number of animals running around the house. I intend to do the same. :) Grandma, I will miss you dearly, but my mind is at ease, thinking on all that you imparted on us. Thank you for being so patient and caring with all of us. I am so blessed to have grown up with you as my grandma, and please to know you are back with your Wally once more. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.