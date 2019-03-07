Ramona In loving respect of Jason Lamon Lane, we extend a huge thank to our Ramona community. From all First Responders, Red Cross, TIPS, schools, local businesses, friends, strangers and more. Your offerings and donations have been overwhelming and welcomed. Thank you for your sincere compassion.Our family, friends and community endured a sudden tragedy on Saturday, February 16. We lost a hardworking, kind gentleman who was a husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law and a friend to all he came in contact with.Your generosity and overwhelming support during this time has touched us all in so many ways. On a positive outlook, this tragedy has brought so many people together, made closer friendships and has made us all more aware of how precious life can be. While we will never understand what went wrong or why, it is up to us to accept and forgive and to slowly move forward.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Jennifer & Ella Lane and familiesBonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service assisted the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Jason Lamon Lane March 24, 1981 - February 16, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary