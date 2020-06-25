Jean Marie Merrick
Jean Marie Merrick March 7, 1939 - June 4, 2020 Ramona Jean Marie Merrick, nee Lockyer, Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. Born March 7, 1939, Jean spent her early years with her family in Banstead, Surrey, England. Graduating at age 17, Jean went on to realize her childhood dream of becoming a Registered Nurse, attending St. Georges Nursing School in London. Jean was fortunate to provide care for patients in England, Canada, and the USA. In May 1967, Jean moved to Canada with her husband Peter and three children, Sandra, Stephen and Robert.After remarrying in 1979, Jean moved to southern California, where she worked alongside her husband Dr. H. Keith Merrick, MD, in numerous medical practices, including the reopening the Julian Medical Clinic in San Diego County, until her retirement in 2008. In 2016, Jean and Keith returned to Canada, moving to Maple Ridge, B.C., to be close to son Robert and family.Jean was a passionate historian and spent a lifetime documenting the journey of her family through history while creating amazing memories of her own. One of her favorite memories that she loved to share was carrying the Olympic Torch through Orange County, California, as part of the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.Jean was a passionate member of the church, active in various roles over the years, including serving as a Stephen Minister, supporting and teaching others. She was also an avid reader and talented knitter, making beautiful creations for many of her friends and family.Jean was predeceased by her husband, H. Keith Merrick MD, and her brother Rodney. Jean leaves to celebrate her life, her sister Rev. Yvonne Hobson (Don), her children Sandra (Bobby), Stephen (Pat) and Robert (Marilyn), grandchildren Stephen (Tamara), Sarah (Warren), Owen (Bridgette), Tanya (Joel), Chase and Marshall as well as great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Sophia, Lincoln, Dallas, Owen, Noah, and Landon. Jean also leaves behind step-brother George (Rene), Step-children Tracey (Paul), Sheri, and Susanne (Nihat), and step-grandchildren Matt, Josh, Nick, Julia, Jemma, and Hannah.To adequately sum up Jean's lifetime of adventures and experiences would require a novel. Jean was truly an incredible woman who had a profound impact on all those around her as a kind, caring, compassionate, and welcoming woman an example for all to emulate.May she rest in Peace.Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel

Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel
11969 – 216th Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 5H9
(604) 463-8121
