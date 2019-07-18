Ramona JoAnn "JoJo" O. McNeil, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The staff at Ramona Senior Manor and Silverado Hospice provided loving care for her.She was born in Rutland, South Dakota on December 21, 1930. She married Dewey on March 4, 1950, and they moved to San Diego in the late 1950s and raised their family hereShe is survived by her daughter, Tricia Lambert (Steve); granddaughters, Stephanie McKay (Steven), Shannon Rodieck (Sean), and five great-grandsons who affectionately called her GG for great grandma.JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Duane (Dewey) McNeil in 2005; her son, Craig McNeil in 2011, and a baby boy in 1950. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, and her final resting place will be in Madison, South Dakota.Donations in her memory may be made to the or Ramona Senior Center.Funeral home in charge: Bonham Bros. & Stewart, Ramona, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel JoAnn O. JoJo' McNeil December 21, 1930 - July 5, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 18, 2019