Joel Allen Ravy Temecula Our beloved Joel Allen Ravy was suddenly called to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019 at the age of 56.He was predeceased by his father, Donald Ravy of Ramona. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rhonda and two daughters, Madelyn and Morgan Ravy of Temecula. Lovingly remembered by his family; mother, Carol Ravy; brothers, Darin (Kim) Ravy and Michael (Paulette) Ravy; two half-brother, Robert (Cathy) Ravy, and Donald (Nancy) Ravy; half-sister, Patty (Randee) Sampson, and a host of nieces and nephews.Rest in Peace Joel, we love you. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel July 21, 1963 - October 24, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019