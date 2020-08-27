RAMONA
Kelly passed away in his sleep on August 3, 2020, after a very long and difficult struggle with alcoholism. Kelly would say, "I don't want to be this way." He always got an A+ at the many treatment centers through the years; however, he just could not conquer his demons. Our Lord and Savior took over the fight for Kelly, so he is now safe in the arms of his Heavenly Father.Kelly was born in La Mesa, CA, on October 23, 1975. He was a very happy and loving child. At the age of 2, the Donaldson
family moved to Ramona, where Kelly attended school. He was very active in Soccer, Little League, and Football. He LOVED playing football, where he could hit and tackle his opponent, and "not get in trouble." He enjoyed it so much that he made "All County Offensive Tackle" his senior year. Upon graduation, Kelly attended The College of the Redwoods in Northern California for two years, then finishing his education at Grossmont College in La Mesa. Kelly worked as a mason for Dalley Masonry.In recent years Kelly would comment on how much he loved Ramona, he would say," I Loved being raised in San Diego Country Estates." "The best childhood a boy could have," exploring the hills, streams, and mountains in and around the area. He and his friends would ride their bicycles everywhere! Including, through the culverts and under the bridges on the Golf Course........No phones, video games or computer for him.Kelly is survived by his father, Clyde Donaldson, mother, Katie McNorton, step-father, Fred McNorton, and brother, Carey Donaldson. He is also survived by nephews, Tanner and PJ Donaldson, and niece, Carly Donaldson.Kelly was raised in the faith of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, learning about and loving his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He knew they were watching his back, no matter how weak he was. Because he loved nature and the great outdoors, an informal memorial/picnic will be held at Ramona Oaks Park on September 12, 2020 at 11 am. Anyonewho would like to attend is welcome. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
