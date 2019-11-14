|
|
Kenneth Alan Kenny' Smith July 8, 1963 - November 8, 2019 Ramona It has saddened our hearts and has filled our eyes with tears as Kenny has been called to the heavens to his next journey. It has also left us so very blessed with the time to be with him and know him, allowing us to experience his drive to a great life. Kenny passed to his next journey very peacefully at his home with his family near him. Kenny battled brain cancer for many years, defying the odds over and over, allowing for the precious time to be with his family and friends, the time that flies by all too soon. Kenny began his life defying the odds from the very beginning when he blessed his parents upon his birth in the car, just couldn't wait and didn't need doctors or a hospital before he hit the ground running.Kenny lived a full life, his pride and joy was his family, and while this part of the journey has physically ended for him, for his family and for his friends, he has moved on leaving all fully blessed with his memories and the knowledge that he passed to us all. As a child, Kenny was a natural at horsemanship, showing and winning awards for his riding skills. As he grew to become a young man, a husband, and a father, he was always ready to build and mechanic a pickup, jeep, bronco, you name it. He was western and cowboy at heart. He shared his passions and taught his knowledge of mechanics, rodeo, ranch and western cowboy to his sons, daughters and nephews. He had a true love and respect for hunting, enjoying many hunting journeys for deer, elk, pronghorn sheep, an occasional coyote or other pesky varmint; all while passing the skill of safe gunmanship and hunting. Kenny was a skilled leather craftsman, often tooling with leather or building a saddle. Kenny was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Julian, where he had been a Sunday school teacher for many years. Kenny leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Sheri; along with their children, Lige, with his wife, Julia, and granddaughter, Taylyn; Drew, with his wife Heather, and grandson coming soon; Amanda, with her husband, Kanoi, and granddaughter, Lilia, and Grandson, Kanoi; and Caitlin, with her fiance, Bryce; his parents, Bill and Dorothy Smith, his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Janet Taylor; his brothers, Stuart; Jeff, with his wife, Beverly; and Greg, with his wife Lisa; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.Services will be held to honor Kenny on Saturday, November 16th, at 10 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Julian, located at 2353 Ethelwyn Lane.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2019