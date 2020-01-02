|
Ramona Kenneth Paul Woodward was born in Oceanside, CA, on May 5, 1933, to Geneva and Guy Woodward. He passed away on December 19, 2019, in Escondido, CA. Ken attended Oceanside High School for three years and graduated from El Centro High School in 1951. At both schools, he was active in the athletic programs of football, basketball, and track.Ken was employed by the FBI while he attended San Diego State College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the army, he graduated from San Diego State and began his teaching career at Oceanside High School.His first teaching assignment was for the mentally challenged. This was a new concept in education at Oceanside High School, and he faced the challenge of developing this new program and was successful. Ken was a popular and well-respected member of the coaching staff. He was a coach for the Varsity Track Team for several years. Ken was an administrator for Central Texas College for 15 years. He enjoyed golfing and hiking, and was active in the Ramona Historical Society, and Director of the Guy B. Woodward Museum.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard D. Woodward. He is survived by his wife, Corrine Woodward; son, Kevin Guy Woodward; granddaughter, Jessica Marie Woodward and stepdaughter, Anne Barney.Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at Bonham Bros. & Stewart, 321 12th St., Ramona, at 12 noon following the viewing at 10:00 am. Burial immediately following at Nuevo Memory Gardens, 532 Ash St. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Kenneth Paul Woodward May 5, 1933 - December 19, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Jan. 2, 2020