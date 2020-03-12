|
Kirk D. Newell June 9, 1951 - February 19, 2020 Ramona Kirk Newell passed away on February 19, 2020, at Sharp Memorial Hospital, in San Diego, California. He was born on June 9, 1951, in Fontana, California, to parents, Dean and Helen Newell. Kirk spent his childhood and adolescence in Riverside, where he played basketball, ran cross country and track, and also worked at the YMCA. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of California, San Diego, where he met Trudie Kathriner from Ramona. They were married September 13, 1975, and shortly thereafter established their home in Ramona. In continual support of sons Dustin and Garret, Kirk was a well-known figure at athletic events and 4-H activities in the North County. Kirk opened Kirk's Bike Shop on April 1, 1977. Located at 619 Main Street, Kirk's Bike Shop served Ramona and the backcountry for over 40 years. Among its many specialty services were tandems, recumbents, and folding bikes. Kirk loved the outdoors, whether biking, skiing, or hiking. A common sight throughout Santa Maria Valley was the tandem bicycle ridden by Kirk and Trudie. Kirk was known for his calm demeanor, honesty and reliability. He loved to ride his bikes and spend time with his family. Kirk is survived by his wife, Trudie; son, Garret; daughter-in-law, Bethany; brother, Glenn; and sister, Laurie Huxsol; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kirk was preceded in death by his son, Dustin; and his brother, Gary. Kirk will be laid to rest with Dustin at the Nuevo Memory Gardens in Ramona.A celebration of life were held on Saturday, February 29, starting at 11am at Dos Picos Park, in Ramona. Kirk's family would like to thank friends and extended family for their support and kindness during his recent illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Kirk D. Newell Memorial Fund for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. You can use this link to leave a donation in Kirk's name. http://tiny.cc/kirknewellmemorialBonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2020