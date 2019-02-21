Lilian Magdalena Morris-Voegeli July 12, 1951 - September 13, 2018 RAMONA Family and friends of Lily Voegeli gathered in San Diego Country Estates at Ramona Oaks Park on Saturday, October 20, 2018 to celebrate her life and share memories of a remarkable person. Lilian Magdalena Morris was born July 12, 1951, in Vienna, Austria. She died on September 13, 2018 in Escondido, California, with her husband, Jeff at her side. Her mother was Erika Cernak and her adopted father was Robert Morris.At the age of 10 she emigrated to the United States with her family and earned her Citizenship in 1961. Her family moved around a lot, from Europe to the United States and New Jersey, and later to San Pedro, California. Lily graduated from San Pedro High School in 1969 and immediately started working with Pacific Bell, she retired from AT&T in 2001 after 31 years of great service to the company and her coworkers.Lily and Jeff were married on September 10, 1988 in Jamul, California. They moved to the San Diego Country Estates in Ramona, California in September, 1990, where they loved the relaxing life style of their country town. Lily loved life and enjoyed bowling, bunco with her friends, going to the beach, visiting family, taking driving vacations, browsing the thrift stores for deals, riding her horse and loving all of her pets. She was very active in the community and did volunteer work for the SD Country Estates HOA in community relations and the equestrian advisory committee, treasurer of the San Vicente Saddle Club for 15 years and a volunteer at the Fund for Animals in Ramona for many years.Lily was preceded in death by her parents, Erika and Robert. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Voegeli, sister, Fay McHatton, brother in-law, Richard McHatton, nephew Richard McHatton Jr., niece, Samantha Creamer, nephew, Kyle McHatton.In lieu of flowers or extended condolences please consider making a donation in Lily's name to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, or the Alzheimers Society of San Diego. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary