Lillian Breon

Lillian Breon Obituary
Ramona Lillian McCarty Breon died peacefully at home in Ellicott City, Maryland, on December 17, 2018, at the age of 85. Those who were lucky enough to have known her will remember Lillian for her warmth, off-beat sense of humor, infectious laugh, and loyalty. Lillian is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Sarah), Brett (Deborah), and Brad; three sisters; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Lillian Breon May 8, 1933 - December 17, 2018
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
