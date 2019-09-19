|
Ramona Lynn Marie Hardesty, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Lynn was born June 15, 1959, in Newport Beach, CA, to Bob and Kathie Hardesty. She worked as a Project Manager with her family at Hardesty & Associates, and she and her partner Lee Montgomery started Old Julian Vineyards & Winery in Ramona, CA. Lynn loved to cook for friends and family. She loved making holiday meals, hosting big parties, and going all out with the most thoughtful gifts for loved ones. Her laughter was contagious, and she had the ability to make everyone around her feel warm and welcome. Her radiant smile would light up any room she walked into. Lynn always had a positive outlook on life and was known for seeing everything through rose-colored glasses. She was beautiful, giving, brave, selfless, loving, enthusiastic, and always positive.Lynn is survived by her three loving children Scott, Stefanie, and Kellie Annis; her partner, Lee Montgomery; her parents, Kathie Hardesty of Rancho Mirage and Robert Hardesty of San Clemente; siblings, Robert Hardesty, Lori Hardesty, William Hardesty, and Kate Mehelic, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held in Newport Beach on Saturday, September 21st. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Lynn Marie Hardesty June 15, 1959 - September 13, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019