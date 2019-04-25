Manuel J. Perez June 17, 1931 - April 13, 2019 Ramona After a long and beautiful life, Manuel has passed away peacefully after his battle with liver cancer on Saturday, April 13th. Manuel lived his life with dedication and faithfulness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Manuel grew up in Mexico and came to Ramona in 1955. He met the love of his life at a wedding in Mexico, and they married in 1958. Manuel and Irene were blessed to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends in October 2018.Manuel was a great example of hard work and perseverance. He started his own successful concrete business in 1976, until his retirement in 2002. He played an instrumental part in the development of San Diego Country Estates, providing all of the concrete used for the condos, pools and tennis courts.Manuel was an avid bowler and participated in bowling leagues for over forty years. He was a dedicated Padres fan, no matter how the season was going. His loyalty for the Padres dates back to when they were still a part of the Pacific Coast League. You could always count on Manuel watching the Padres game on TV, listening to them on the radio or attending a game. His other passions included reading, writing poetry, singing and tending to his garden.Manuel was a devout Catholic and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. His greatest joys in life were spent with his family. Manuel loved doting on his grandchildren and making all those around him laugh with his witty charm and sense of humor. He was loved and respected by all those who knew him. Manuel is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Leticia Perez, Ana Shephard, Juan Perez, Laura Vaca, Gabriel Perez, Elba McCullough, and Lisa Duncan; twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, at 11 am. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary