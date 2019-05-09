Margaret Ann Margie' Duncan June 4, 1944 - January 22, 2019 Ramona After a long 63 month battle with cancer, Margaret Ann "Margie" Duncan went home to Jesus on January 22, 2019.She was born on June 4, 1944, to Roy and May Millican in Bakersfield, CA. Margie was raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1962.She moved back to Bakersfield and was employed as a Medical Assistant. She met the love of her life, Jim, in 1972, and they were married on February 2, 1974. They enjoyed 45 wedded years together.They moved to Santa Barbara in June of 1974, and she worked as a secretary and then a personal assistant, prior to settling in and raising their kids and being very active in the church.Her two main hobbies were golf and Jesus. She loved to play as many courses as possible with her husband, Jim and was a member of the Montecito County Club for 25 years. They moved to Ramona in June of 2001 and she was a member of the San Vicente Golf Club. Throughout her life, she was very active in the church, missions, and spreading the word of God to others. She loved hosting bible studies and had a special place in her heart for the children's ministries.Margie was the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was kind, loved unconditionally, never had an unkind word to say about anyone and never said no to the amazing grace of God. Throughout her long battle with cancer, her faith and love for Jesus never wavered.Upon reaching heaven's gate, she was met by her parents, Roy and May, and brother, Gene.She leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her sons, Glen and Scott; stepchildren, Marc and Whitney; and grandchildren, Trevor, Tristan, Christopher, Emily, and Aiden.She will be missed here on this earth but our reunion will be a joyous one and we will have eternity with her. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 9, 2019