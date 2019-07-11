Ramona Margaret Fager, known to her many friends as "Margi", passed away June 28, 2019 at her home in Ramona, California. Margi was born December 1, 1941 in Oakland, California, graduated from the University of California-Santa Barbara, and spent her career as an adult fitness instructor throughout east San Diego County. A Ramona resident for the past 48 years, she was an active member of First Congregational Church: singing in the Gospel Choir, leading a weekday Bible Study group, and serving on many church boards and committees.Margi was deeply loved by her husband of 58 years, David; by her children Brent (Debbie), Danny, and Julie (Caleb), and by her grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Caden, Pierson, and Finneas. Her energy, positive spirit and faith were shared with all her family and with her many friends. Margi will be loved and missed by them all.A memorial service celebrating Margi's life will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 23, at First Congregational Church, 8th and D Streets, Ramona. Memorial donations may be made to San Diego Alzheimer's. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Margaret Margi' Fager December 1, 1941 - May 28, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 11, 2019