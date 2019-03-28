Ramona Margaret, known by many as Peg or Peggy, died on February 27, 2019. Peg was born March 13, 1924, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, the daughter of Fred and Harriet Idtse. Her childhood was spent in Minnesota, Iowa, and Beloit, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Wisconsin where she met, and in 1944, married Wayne Garside. During WWII, while the two lived in Washington, D.C., she worked for the Department of Defense monitoring radar screens. After the war, Peg and Wayne lived in Syracuse, NY, for ten years before moving to Arcadia, CA, where they lived for twenty years. Peg was always very active in her community. She spent many years in PTA, being a Girl Scout leader, and organizing election precincts. She took up golf in Arcadia and became an avid player in the seven years living in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her love of golf continued into retirement to Ramona, California. Along with golf, she belonged to bridge groups and traveled extensively. Peg is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, one sister, and one brother. Peg was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, and three sisters. No memorial service is planned at this time. She will be greatly missed. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Margaret I. Garside March 13, 1924 - February 27, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary