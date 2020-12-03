1/1
Marna Leigh Clark
Marna Leigh Clark
August 30, 1969 - November 19, 2020
Ramona
After a ten year battle with cancer, Ramona resident Marna Leigh Clark passed peacefully at her home on November 19, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones as she entered our heavenly father's kingdom.Marna was born August 30, 1969, at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, to Floyd and Marlene Clark. At that time, her father, Floyd, was active duty and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma City. After their overseas deployment, the Clarks eventually made their home in Southern California, first in Poway and then moved to Ramona in 1980.Marna attended junior high and high school in Ramona and was an R.H.S. class of 1987 graduate. Growing up, she played softball and, being left-handed, was a skilled first baseman. After high school, she worked in bookkeeping and accounting, eventually becoming an insurance auditor. She married John Odyk in March 2002, and their beloved son, Clayton, was born in May of 2006.Marna was an active member of the First Congressional Church of Ramona. The church family was dear to her and have been an amazing support to her grieving family.Marna was a talented quilter and enjoyed spending time with her ladies at Ramona's Sew Easy Studio. She was warm-heartedly welcomed by a community of quilters and made many long-lasting friendships there.Marna is survived by her husband, John Odyk; son, Clayton Odyk; father, Floyd Clark; stepmother, Karen Van Aaken Clark; sister, Heather Graner; mother-in-law, Christine Odyk.She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene Clark, her father-in-law John W. Odyk Sr., and her brother-in-law Steven Graner.A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. Donations can also be made directly at the Sew Easy Studio at 2405 Main St. #5 in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel

Published in Ramona Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2020.
