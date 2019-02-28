Martha Welsh December 2, 1923 - February 11, 2019 Ramona Martha Welsh, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. Martha had previously lived in the San Diego and Ramona, CA area. She was born December 2, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, to William and Lucy (Hildebrand) Hood. She married her childhood friend and love, Vincent Welsh, in June of 1945. After the birth of their first child in 1948, they moved to San Diego, CA.Martha earned a nursing degree shortly after her marriage to Vince. She liked to tell how the wedding had to be a secret or they would not have allowed her to graduate. Martha left nursing behind to raise her children. Her hands were rarely still. She sewed, baked bread, crocheted, and gardened. Later in life, she devoted a large part of her time with her church. Martha was a Eucharistic Minister both during Mass and bringing Communion to shut-ins. She helped to prepare meals for the hungry and would crochet hats and booties for newborns.Martha is survived by nine of her ten children, Kathy, Vince Jr. (deceased), Brigett, Ken, Tara, Tim, Pat, Alice, Kevin, and Eileen; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.Martha's funeral service will be held March 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. preceded by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 537 E St. Ramona, CA 92065. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary