Ramona Michael R. Cooper passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home in Country Estates.Michael was born on February 23, 1947, to Walter Ralph Cooper and Sybil Baxley Cooper. He was born and raised in Clearwater, FL.He joined the Navy in 1965, and in 1973, graduated from Vanderbilt University, as a Naval Officer, with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering.After flight school in Pensacola, FL, he began flying E2's for the Navy on the Enterprise aircraft carriers off the Coral Seas. He taught aviation at the Pensacola Naval Flight Training School for ten years.About 1984, or so, Michael was stationed at Miramar Naval Base and continued to live in the San Diego area until retirement.Michael was loved, thought well of and respected by many friends and his family. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:30am, at Miramar National Cemetery. His ashes will be inurned in a military ground plot and hopefully a fly-by may happen.Please join us at his Miramar service to gather and pay our respects for an officer and a gentleman, good man, good friend and good brother.Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Noble Drive, San Diego, CA 92122. Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Michael Ralph Cooper February 23, 1947 - December 10, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020