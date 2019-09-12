|
Patricia Lane May 12, 1929 - August 27, 2019 Ramona Patricia (Pat) Lillian Lane, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27th, 2019, at home in Ramona, CA, with family by her side. Pat was born May 12th, 1929, in Jackson, MI, to Charles and Marco Birney. Pat grew up in Jackson, MI, and attended St. Mary's Catholic School (K-8) and then Jackson High School, where she met the love of her life, Jack Lane, in 1945. Pat graduated high school in June 1947 and entered nursing school that September at Henry Ford Hospital. Upon completing her RN degree in June 1950, Jack and Pat were married on September 9th, 1950 and were married nearly 69 wonderful years. Shortly after their marriage, Jack entered into military service, and Pat followed him to his various posts, working as a nurse in several different hospitals. Over the course of 40+ years, Pat developed a career as an emergency room nurse at a number of hospitals, her last being El Camino Hospital in Campbell, CA. In 1957, after a drive cross-country for the Rose Bowl (Michigan State vs UCLA), Pat and Jack packed their belongings, departed Michigan and came west to Phoenix, Arizona, as they could not believe there was no snow on the ground in the months of December and January. Their three children (Susan, Jeff, and Judy) were born in Phoenix, AZ, at St. Joseph's Hospital, where Pat worked the graveyard shift in the ER. In 1968, Jack took a new job in Northern California, and the family moved to Saratoga, CA, where Pat and Jack raised their children. A favorite hobby and outlet for Pat was sewing. Pat would stay up late into the night with various sewing projects, which included many outfits her children wore in their adolescent years. In addition to raising her family and nursing, Pat coached slow-pitch girls softball for 12+ years and, for 6 of those years, Pat was president of the entire league, organizing the draft, schedule, fields, umpires, equipment. You name it; Pat handled it. In her early forties, Pat developed a new and second hobby, golf. Pat, a natural athlete, was a fast learner and became a very good golfer and carried a 9-handicap for a period of time. She also shot two holes in one. Pat loved the game and the competition, but most of all she enjoyed the friendships she developed playing in various team leagues and groups. Most importantly, Pat looked forward to playing golf with Jack on weekends at San Jose Country Club. With the children grown and out of the house, Pat and Jack traveled throughout the West Coast, taking golf trips. During one of those trips, Jack and Pat found Ramona, CA. Pat loved the heat and desert, so she convinced Jack to sell their home and move to Ramona in 2001. They purchased a home on the local golf course, San Vicente. Pat loved to sit out on their back porch, mornings and night, overlooking the 2nd hole-Par 3 and watch the golfers tee up and try to land their shot on the green. Pat and Jack enjoyed their initial retirement years traveling, playing golf, and visiting family. Unfortunately, the past 17 years were not easy for Pat. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. After successful surgery and treatment, Pat regained her health and daily activities. In 2005, however, two of Pat's vertebrae disintegrated as a result of her cancer treatment, causing Pat tremendous pain and creating a long-term physical disability. Pat endured and survived a few more health issues over the past nine years, but all who knew Pat can attest to her "fighting spirit" and she never complained about the hand she was dealt. Pat was an inspiration to us all. Pat's last goal was to celebrate her 69th wedding anniversary on September 9th with her husband and family at the local Indian casino in Barona, where she loved to play the slot machines. Pat was the oldest of 4 children and precedes in death her siblings, Charlene Sundquist, Charles Birney, and Janet Birney. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father and her half-sisters, Betty Ann (Sr Jean Charles) and Mary Jean (Sr. Jane Dominic) Birney. Pat is survived by her loving and caring husband, Jack; her children, Susan Miller, Jeff (Molly) Lane and Judy Lane Jeter; her beloved grandchildren, Chad (Lauren), Blake (Jessica) and Tara Christiansen, Ryan Jeter, Conor and Clara Lane; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt, Piper and Pierce Christiansen, and her beloved grand-dog, Dolce. We would like to thank Pat's wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels who gave relief to Jack and made Pat's last couple of months comfortable. We are quite certain that Pat is awaiting an early tee time with our Lord and will certainly be given the opportunity to play on the greatest golf course in heaven. We love you, Mom, and will miss you!The family will be having a memorial service for family & friends at St. Catherine Church in Burlingame, CA, on Saturday, October 12th @ 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Pat's memory to the San Diego Wild Animal Park, which Pat supported, The Elizabeth Hospice - 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130, Escondido, CA 92025, or a local hospice in your area. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019