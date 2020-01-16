|
|
Ramona Paul R. Townsend was born on April 28, 1931, in Springfield, Missouri, and passed away on January 7, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego, California. Paul was a longtime resident of Ramona, California, and enjoyed many hobbies in his retirement, including gardening, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, attending mass and many other groups and events at his home parish, Immaculate Heart of Mary. Paul also thoroughly enjoyed reading and was on a constant quest for learning and knowledge about numerous topics that interested him. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline, and grandson, Nicolas. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Hilde; his son, Robert (Kelly) Townsend; his daughters, Candee Heitzmann and Tanya (Ryan) Read; grandchildren, Summer (Adam), Katie, Logan, Haylee, Maggie and Scarlett, and great-grandchildren Diana and Clark. There will be a mass said for Paul on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Ramona, CA.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Paul's name be made to . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Paul R. Townsend April 28, 1931 - January 7, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020