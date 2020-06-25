Ramona Phyllis Jean Williams passed away on June 14, 2020, at her home in Ramona at the age of 78.Phyllis was born on July 17, 1941, in Savannah, Missouri, to Oliver and Katy Newman. The family moved to San Diego in 1942, and Ramona in 1956, where she met Edward Williams. They got married the next year in June of 1957.During her life, Phyllis was a homemaker and worked at different jobs as a retail clerk. She was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, and neighbor.She wrote a note saying she was not alone, for she had as her companion, the Creator of the World. At the time of her death, she wished to be known unto God.Her husband, Edward; son, Robert; her parents; sister; and brothers have all preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters: Sandra Williams; Catherine Smith; and son, Edward Williams; all of Ramona. She also has 12 grandkids, 22 great-grandkids, two great-great-grandkids, and multiple nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts, she will be missed.A graveside service will be held at Nuevo Memory Gardens in Ramona on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 am.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Phyllis Jean Williams July 16, 1941 - June 14, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.