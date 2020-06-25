Phyllis Jean Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Phyllis Jean Williams passed away on June 14, 2020, at her home in Ramona at the age of 78.Phyllis was born on July 17, 1941, in Savannah, Missouri, to Oliver and Katy Newman. The family moved to San Diego in 1942, and Ramona in 1956, where she met Edward Williams. They got married the next year in June of 1957.During her life, Phyllis was a homemaker and worked at different jobs as a retail clerk. She was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, and neighbor.She wrote a note saying she was not alone, for she had as her companion, the Creator of the World. At the time of her death, she wished to be known unto God.Her husband, Edward; son, Robert; her parents; sister; and brothers have all preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters: Sandra Williams; Catherine Smith; and son, Edward Williams; all of Ramona. She also has 12 grandkids, 22 great-grandkids, two great-great-grandkids, and multiple nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts, she will be missed.A graveside service will be held at Nuevo Memory Gardens in Ramona on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 am.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Phyllis Jean Williams July 16, 1941 - June 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary
321-12th St
Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved