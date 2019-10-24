|
|
Raleigh Eugene Neilson August 20, 1933 - July 15, 2019 Ramona Raleigh Eugene Neilson passed away on July 15, 2019, having lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was born in Beaver, Utah, on August 20, 1933, together with his twin brother, Richard, to Donald and Marie Neilson. Raleigh served his country both in the United States Air Force and during his career in the Fire Service with the Covina Fire Department in California. His brother firefighters spoke highly of him, stating that Captain Neilson always led by his professional example and made the hours spent away from home enjoyable with his stories and great sense of humor. The fire department is going to honor Raleigh with a flag ceremony at the fire station in Covina, where he last served.Raleigh loved his family and doing anything and everything, whether it was backpacking or traveling the world. Fly Fishing was at the top of his list. Raleigh never stopped learning new things, and his talents were unlimited. After he and his wife, Phyllis, retired, they made their home in the house he designed and helped build in the San Diego Country Estates, Ramona, California, where they enjoyed golfing and their many wonderful friends. Raleigh and Phyllis had 43 great years together and were best friends. They spent a lot of time seeing the world and meeting interesting people. Their best times, though, were spent camped on a high mountain lake or river in the wilderness with their fly fishing rods by day and a heaven filled with stars by night.Raleigh is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Eugene, Darrell, and Jodi (Bob); grandchildren, Addison (Elyse), Ian, Jillian, Lauren, Trenton, and Justine; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Wayne; extended families; and his devoted dog, Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; brothers, Bill and Richard; and his loving grandson, Ryan.He was a wonderful person, and he and his great smile will be missed.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service assisted the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019