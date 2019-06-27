Richard Arthur Dick' Cawyer January 4, 1935 - June 5, 2019 Ramona Richard Arthur Cawyer, affectionately known as "Dick," a long-time resident of Ramona, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.Dick, was born January 4th, 1935, in National City, California, to Oscar and Ellen Cawyer. The family moved to the Ramona area when Dick was a high school sophomore. He graduated from Ramona High in 1954, and after a short stint in the Army, he became a rancher and a farmer for many years in Ramona and surrounding San Diego area.Dick married Helen Patton Cawyer and raised four daughters, Lisa, Gail, Janet and Rebecca in Ramona. He later married Janice Vuich, and they spent several years in the Mimbres Valley of New Mexico. They finally settled in Cambridge, Idaho where he and Janice have lived for the past twenty years.Dick had a lifelong passion for the great outdoors, including wildlife watching, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and road trips. He also dearly loved his faithful animal companions, which were many and varied throughout the years and was loved in return by them. His quick wit, wry sense of humor and sincere warmth was a joy to all who knew him. Dick was beloved and will be dearly missed by many including his wife, Janice; her son, Travis Vuich; his four daughters and their spouses, Lisa Cawyer, Gail and Ron McMorran, Janet Cawyer and Edmond Tucker, Rebecca Cawyer & David Campbell; his four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as a myriad of friends and extended family members. A Celebration of Life is planned to honor Dick Cawyer on Saturday, July 13th, at the home of Ron and Gail McMorran, 710 Gem Lane, Ramona, California. The Celebration will begin at 5:00 in the afternoon and will include a BBQ dinner. Friends and family of Dick Cawyer are encouraged to come and share their memories. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary