Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Shimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Shimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Shimer Obituary
RAMONA Richard L. Shimer, 81, passed peacefully at home July 5, 2019. He met his wife Carol at Michigan State, they just celebrated their 60th anniversary, June 27, 2019.He is survived by wife, Carol, daughters, Dawn Armstrond (Rhett), and Lori Hallissey (John), sons, Kevin Shimer and Mike Shimer; grandchildren, Wendy McDonald Watts from heaven, Cori McDonald, Lauren Anderson, Joshua Hallissey, Jessica Hallissey and one great-grandchild, Lexi Watts.A service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019, at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Richard L. Shimer August 12, 1937 - July 5, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.