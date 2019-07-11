|
RAMONA Richard L. Shimer, 81, passed peacefully at home July 5, 2019. He met his wife Carol at Michigan State, they just celebrated their 60th anniversary, June 27, 2019.He is survived by wife, Carol, daughters, Dawn Armstrond (Rhett), and Lori Hallissey (John), sons, Kevin Shimer and Mike Shimer; grandchildren, Wendy McDonald Watts from heaven, Cori McDonald, Lauren Anderson, Joshua Hallissey, Jessica Hallissey and one great-grandchild, Lexi Watts.A service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019, at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Ramona. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Richard L. Shimer August 12, 1937 - July 5, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on July 11, 2019