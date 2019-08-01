|
Richard Louis Chmiel Ramona Richard Louis Chmiel went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, at the age of 77. Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts on March 14, 1942, to Stella and Louis Chmiel, he graduated from Western New England University in 1964. Richard relocated with his wife and son to San Diego, to begin work at General Dynamics. He earned a masters degree in mechanical engineering in 1970 and retired from General Dynamics after a 35-year career. Richard came to know the Lord in 1974 and was a very devout servant of Christ. His mission in life was to serve Christ by raising a strong Christian family and by discipling others as a mentor, teacher, and church elder. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Brian. He leaves his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy, as well as three children, seven grandchildren, and three siblings. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 12:30, at Grace Community Church, 1234 Bargar Place, Ramona, CA 92065. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Informed Prostate Support Group (ipcsg.org). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel March 14, 1942 - July 24, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019