|
|
Ramona Rick Green, a long-time resident of Ramona, passed away on September 13, 2019, at the age of 69. Rick was born and raised in Bonne Terre, Missouri. At 18, he joined the US Navy, where he served in Vietnam during his nine years of service. In 1981, he entered the California Highway Patrol Academy. Upon completion, he was transferred to the El Cajon CHP Office. The last ten years of his career he worked as a Resident Officer in Ramona. He retired in December 2006 after 25 years of service. His last employment was with Superior Ready Mix as a Powder Driver.Rick's favorite past times were hunting and fishing. He loved to go camping and boating at the Colorado River with family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Christy, whom he was blessed to share 29 years with. He also leaves behind his son, Cody (Vanessa) and 2-1/2-year-old grandson, Kaden Green of Ramona; Daughter, Lacy Nusco and 11-year-old granddaughter Leeanna Nusco, also of Ramona. He is also survived by his mother, Rosalea Green of Missouri; and brothers, Mark Green and Mike Wisser.Rick was the most kind, caring, and compassionate man who was loved by all. He will forever be missed.A celebration of life in Rick's honor will be held on Saturday, October 19, at Grace Community Church in Ramona at 11 am. There will be a reception immediately following at the Ramona VFW Post 3783.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Richard Wayne Green August 7, 1950 - September 13, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019