Robert Arthur Kubinak Rancho Bernardo Robert Kubinak passed away after a brief illness on February 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Robert "Bob" was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, to parents, Arthur and Cecelia Kubinak. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1953 in Electrical Engineering and married his sweetheart, Marilyn Harris Kubinak, and then served in the Air Force from 1953-55. He acquired a Masters of Computers from CCNY and MBA from Hofstra University. He worked for Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO) for 34 years, rising to the position of Plant Manager at the Shoreham Power Plant and then consulted three years for MAC, testifying on behalf of nuclear power plants and their safety. He was a creative, talented man who could fix just about anything. He loved telling jokes, his martini, a cigar, and getting lucky at local casinos. Bob and Marilyn retired to San Diego in 1987 and enjoyed having a craft business together and traveling the west coast. He leaves behind Marilyn, his wife of 65 years. He will be missed by his sons, Kenneth (Lynda), Keith (Vickie); daughter, Nancy Wigley; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with two more arriving in June); and his many friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul or Holy Innocents Children's Hospital Uganda. October 13, 1931 - February 14, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019