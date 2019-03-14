Resources More Obituaries for Robert Kruse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Lee Kruse

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Lee Kruse February 28, 1938 - February 24, 2019 Ramona Robert "Bob" Kruse, 80, longtime resident of Ramona, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Poway. Bob was born to George Kruse and Georgianna Bourbonnais on February 28, 1938, in Silverton, OR. Bob graduated from St Mary's Elementary School in Mt Angel, OR. He and his family relocated to San Diego (Ocean Beach) in 1952, following the death of his father. Bob was a 1956 graduate of Point Loma High School. Shortly thereafter, he began his career with Cal Trans where he worked for over 33 years. It was here he met his wife, Jeanette "Jan" Reitz. The couple enjoyed many adventures together including a 5-week bicycling journey from their home in Poway to Baroda, MI (Jan's hometown). Bob was a big part of the San Diego biking community in the 1970's designing bicycle paths in the county, leading group rides every weekend with AYH and the Knickerbikers, organized groups at the Rosarito-Ensenada and Tecate-Ensenada rides and several longer bike packing trips in Baja. Bob was a believer in helping those less advantaged. He matched bicyclists with tandem bicycles and members of The Blind Community Center of San Diego and took them on weekend rides around Balboa Park, describing in vivid detail what they were "seeing." Throughout their childhood, Bob regularly exposed his children to the outdoors through camping, hiking, bicycling, softball and backpacking.Bob received a sobering diagnosis in his early 50's, when his legs started feeling uncoordinated, it was actually a symptom of Multiple Sclerosis. This was devastating news for his family, but Bob never complained of the abilities he lost. He turned his charitable spirit towards the Ramona Senior Center where he called Bingo regularly and organized the weekly Bridge games. His wonderful memory and sense of humor made him the perfect story teller which delighted his friends and family.Robert is survived by his beautiful wife, Jan, who had this to say about their life together, "He was the love of my life for 38 years of marriage. We loved, we laughed, we cried, we traveled. Together we journeyed through all the difficulties he faced with his M.S. We were a team and the yoke was never broken.' Bob is also survived by a large family who love and miss him deeply - children: Jennifer Baker (Matt), Ensenada, BC; Jim Kruse (Connie), Ramona, CA; Tim Kruse (Carol), Fairfield, CA; Karin Nary (John), Chula Vista, CA. Grandchildren: Sean Kruse, Megan Cebe, Alex Carr, Patrick Kruse, Cody Simpson, William Nary, Brian Kruse, Jacob Nary, Matt Kruse, Sam Nary, Katelyn Kruse, Julie Kruse, and 10 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Kathryn Pugh, Reston, VA; Tom Kruse (Mary), Atlanta, GA; Kris Hawkins (Larry), Auberry, CA; Roxanne Bennett (Clifford), Brookings, OR; Greg Weidinger (Jenny), Portland, OR; Francis Weidinger (Natalie), San Diego, CA; Mark Weidinger (Frieda), Prather, CA. Bob was a beloved uncle to 16 and will be especially missed by Lisa Jennings, David Kruse, Robin Yi and Theresa McGuirk. Former wife: Dixie Chadwick (Bill), San Diego, CA; In-laws: Sister Louise Reitz, St. Joseph, MI; Brother Eldon Reitz (Jeanette), Baroda, MI; Nieces: Lurene Reck, Midlothian, VA; Lynette Shumaker (Dennis), Sawyer, MI; Kathleen Clemens, Crystal, MN; Loretta Reck, Benton Harbor, MI; Cheryl Shoenback, Bridgman, MI; Shelley MacPherson, Golden, CO; Denise Vanschaardenburg, Golden, CO; Nephews: Steve Reitz (Nikki), Baroda, MI; Karl Reck, Winston-Salem, NC. Bob was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Mike Kruse.The Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Christ the King Anglican Church, 12730 Elmpark Lane, Poway, CA. Smart Cremation is assisting the family with their arrangements. His ashes will be distributed by his wife and children among places he loved.Memorial donations can be sent to the MS Society or the Ramona Senior Center in his name. A special thank you to the team at Villa Pomerado in Poway, CA, who cared for Bob so wonderfully these past four months.When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, I used everything you gave me'. ~ Erma Bombeck Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.