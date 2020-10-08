Robert Lee Williams
February 20, 1949 - September 4, 2020
Ramona
Beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, coworker, and friend, Robert
"Bob" Williams, 71, passed away on Friday,
September 4, 2020. Bob was born at Hillside Hospital in San Diego on February 20, 1949, to Eugene and Annie Williams. He was born fourth of five children. He attended Rolando Park Elementary, Horace Mann Middle School, and graduated from Crawford High School in 1967. After graduation, Bob joined his father as a drywall finisher, a career that spanned 36 years until he was medically retired in 2003. In 1975, Bob married Sharon Lynn Barton. He was later blessed with three daughters & a son. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, including river trips, fishing with his son & later his grandsons, coaching his kids' little league teams, woodworking, playing solitaire, and his most cherished activity, holding his sleeping grandbabies. Bob was a follower of Jesus Christ, instilling the love of the Lord in his children and those around him. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, teasing jokes, entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, beautiful smile, contagious laughter, and his extreme love and compassion for animals.Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers, Cecil "Icky" Williams and Gordon Williams. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Jennifer Percival (Shawn), Brenda Dodd (Bill) Kendra Williams and his son, Robby Williams (Karen); sister, Roseann Odneal (Wayne), and brother, Duane Williams (Margaret). He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Katelynn & Kyle Dodd, Grayson, Brooklynn & Emerson Percival, Michael Williams, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held October 10, 2020, in Ramona, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
