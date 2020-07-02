Robert Mason Bob' Lundberg October 24, 1949 - December 25, 2019 Ramona On Christmas morning of 2019, Robert went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ after courageously battling cancer for four years. Robert was born in San Diego in 1949 and raised in the City of La Mesa. After graduating from Helix High, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from SDSU in 1973.At 19, he met the love of his life, Olivia, while drumming in a band with her brother, Butch. They dated while he attended college, and she traveled with him for the years he worked in the oil fields of southern California and Alaska.They didn't need much; they had each other, a camp stove for home cooked meals, and their first dog, Oscar. The couple married in December, 1976 and settled in Ramona, CA, where Robert became owner and operator of his lifelong business, Acme Drilling Co., Inc. When his customers hired him, they knew they were getting the best. He left jobsites looking better than when he arrived. He was well respected by both his customers and competitors.Before starting a family, Robert enjoyed surfing, drumming, off-roading, and working on cars and dune buggies. He welcomed daughter Juliana in 1984, daughter Brooke in 1988, and son Richard in 1992. Robert was a truly selfless family man; on weeknights and weekends you would find him at all his children's activities or working in the yard to create a beautiful space for his family. He played catch with his girls till the sun went down chasing thousands of wild throws, and "kid toss" in the pool with his own children and all their friends, no matter how many times they asked. In the few rare moments he made for himself, he enjoyed crossword puzzles and working on cars, most recently his 66 Shelby Cobra replica, which became a hobby for him and his son.Robert will be remembered for being a man of his word - his morals and values are ingrained in all of us. We'll think of him when we remember: to always do the right thing even if it takes longer or is harder; and that life is not a race. He led by example, worked harder when life got hard and did right by everyone he knew. His witty and sometimes corny sense of humor, funny sayings, and made up words will live on forever, keeping us smiling and laughing. Above all, his unconditional love for his family will always be with us.He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Shirley and survived by his wife Olivia; children and their spouses, Juliana (Billy), Brooke (Josh), Richard (Taylor); two grandchildren Hailey and Charlotte; brother-in-law Butch, and so many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
