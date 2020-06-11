Robert McLaughlin Ramona Robert McLaughlin of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly a long-time resident of Ramona, California, passed away from complications from his long-fought battle with cancer on May 14, 2020, at the age of 55. Robert grew up in Escondido and attended Escondido High School. He found his career calling in the fire service at the young age of 18, as a volunteer. Robert began his professional career with the Ramona Fire Department in 1984, promoting to Captain at the young age of 26, and transferred to Cal Fire when protection services transferred under contract with Cal Fire. Robert transitioned to Cal Fire and remained in Ramona. Robert served the community and residents of Ramona for his entire firefighting career of 30 years, until medically retired when stricken in the line of duty with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.Robert is survived by his loving wife, Angela, mother, Lynne, and brother, Mark, and his three step-daughters, Tracy, Jennifer, and Kelly. Robert came into their lives early, helping raise them and the many animals they acquired in 4Hbe it running after a loose steer heading for the busy roadway or caring for the horses. Robert doted on his seven grandchildren, spending time with each to make special memories.A memorial service honoring his life and service to the community will be held at Mountain View Community Church in Ramona, California, on June 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers/plants, Angela requests donations be made to the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Burn Institute. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel 1964 - 2020
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.