|
|
Robert R. Darron July 14, 1931 - March 30, 2020 Ramona On March 30, 2020, LtCol Robert Roy Darron, USMC (Ret), beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully from cerebral small vessel disease, with his wife by his side at their home in Ramona.Born in San Diego on July 14, 1931, Bob was the son of a naval officer. A 1949 graduate of New Mexico Military Institute, he then attended Oregon State College as an NROTC midshipman and elected the Marine Corps Option. He graduated in 1953 with a BA in Science. Bob was commissioned as a 2d Lt in June 1953, serving in Korea and multiple tours in Vietnam. He was promoted to LtCol in 1968. In 1970, Bob was assigned to Headquarters, Military Assistance Command Vietnam, and was sent on temporary duty to the Military Advisor at the US/Vietnam Peace Talks in Paris. Returning to Vietnam, he was assigned to the U.S. Army XXIV Corps (Forward) in Quang Tri Province supporting Operation LAM SON 719. While serving as an aerial observer on a special reconnaissance mission, his actions earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. Bob was extremely proud of this honor, as he was an infantry officer and was never put on flying status.His other personal decorations include Bronze Star with Combat V; Joint Service Commendation Medal with Oakleaf Cluster; Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V and Gold Star; and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.From 1971 until his retirement in 1975, Bob was assigned to the Naval Electronic Systems Command in the Washington, DC, area. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Bob became a Senior Systems Engineer for The MITRE Corporation in 1976. His work assignments with MITRE attached him to the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 1978-84. Bob relocated to the MITRE site in San Diego in 1985, where he remained until his retirement in October 1993.Bob continued serving his country as a docent at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, teaching Marine Corps history to young recruits, totaling 71,580 according to his personal records. For many years, Bob was an active member of the San Diego Model Railroad Museum in Balboa Park, painstakingly creating a model of the San Diego Santa Fe Depot, and running HO-scale trains for the visiting public.A faithful member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister until his health declined.Bob was very proud of his three children from his first marriage. In June 1973, Bob married Eleanor Imbriglio, and they lived almost 47 amazing, joy-filled years together, sharing their home and hearts with seven cherished cats.Bob was predeceased by his father, CDR Roy Darron, his mother, Marie Kirksey Darron, his son, Robert R. Darron, Jr. (Joni Darron Fogelgren), and his precious granddaughter, Miriam "Mimi" Wallerstein. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor (Eli) Darron, his daughter, Leah A. Darron (Richard S. Wallerstein, Jr.), and son, Carl L. Darron (Anne R. Darron), and six grandchildren.Our family wishes to extend deep appreciation to Dr. John Harper and especially to Monica Fait, who was Bob's caregiver for six weeks.Bob was interred on April 9 at Cypress View Mausoleum, San Diego. A Memorial Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to ; to Project Wildlife, c/o San Diego Humane Society; or to Mimi Wallerstein's Memorial Garden at St. Mary's Family Center, c/o Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond VA 23230. As the last verse of The Marines' Hymn promises, "If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven's scenes, they will find the Streets are guarded by United States Marines." Bob Darron has reported to his final post, "Semper Fidelis, Marine." Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020