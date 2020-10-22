Ramona
'Randy' passed peacefully on July 10, 2020, at the age of 60, after a short battle with cancer.Randy was born in Escondido to Ron and Anita Berghouse
on February 16, 1960. He grew up in Ramona and became passionate about heavy equipment; he started a business which he worked hard at every day until his passing. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons and nephew. Randy was an avid supporter of his country and enjoyed engaging anyone opposing his opinion.Randy is survived by his mother, Anita Berghouse; his sister, Karla Poirier, (Greg); two children, Seth and Angela; grandchildren DJ, Jeremy, and Alice; as well as nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Berghouse. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel Ronald Randall 'Randy' Berghouse February 16, 1960 - July 10, 2020