Ronald William Ron' Sorric November 6, 1935 - March 4, 2019 Ramona Ronald "Ron" William Sorric, jetted off on a one-way flight to heaven on Monday, March 4, 2019, while his family and loved ones bid him farewell at the departure gate. Born on November 6, 1935, in Deming, New Mexico, to Thomas and Vera Sorric, Ron enjoyed a total of 30,435 days here on earth or just over 83 years. After graduating from Escondido High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he received medals for good conduct and served in the Inflight, Kitchen as a chef.On May 9, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Farrell, in Poway, California, and together they had five children, four grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren.The family was a central tenant in Ron's life and what he described as his biggest accomplishment. He took his role as a father to heart, and this role extended into all aspects of his spare time. From teaching his children and all of their friends how to waterski on the Colorado River, to his tough love' on the Little League field, where he took the Cardinal team to multiple playoffs, to his volunteerism with the Ramona Fair and 4H, where he was instrumental in getting the grounds ready each year, to his work as a pit crew member on an off-road racing team where he had a need for speed, Ron became a second dad' to many in and around the community of Ramona. As a veteran, Ron also felt it was important to honor and give back to his fellow service members. He volunteered his construction skills to help build the Ramona VFW, Post 3783; he also volunteered for many years at the Veterans Village of San Diego's "Stand Down" event with his friend and fellow veteran, Rip Portillo, where they helped feed and clothe San Diego's homeless veterans. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Darlene; his children: Rhonda, Rondale, Randy (Mary), Rolynda (Jim), and Ron Jon (Tracey); his grandchildren, Gannon, Bobby (Jamie), Garrison (Annalisa), and Brent (Alex); his great- grandchildren, Ryanne and Aydan; his siblings, Peggy, Tom, Ted (Judy), Patty (James), Tim (Julie), and Gary; and his siblings-in-law Deanna (Bryan). Finally, in honor of a decades-old bet about who would live longer, Ron was also survived by brother-in-law, Duane Farrell, who subsequently boarded the same one-way flight on Thursday, March 21, 2019...a bet that was almost too close to call. Funeral Military Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:30am.