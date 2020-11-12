Rose Thornberry Wilcoxen Howland
October 27, 1927 - October 30, 2020
Ramona
Rose Thornberry Wilcoxen Howland passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 93. She had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2019.Rose was born on her family farm in 1927 in North Dakota to her Norwegian immigrant father and her local schoolteacher mother. Tough times during her childhood forged a strength in Rose that she carried with her throughout her life.When Rose was 6, her family moved to Oceanside, California, where she eventually graduated from Oceanside High school.Rose studied early childhood education. After raising her children in San Diego, her involvement in the Methodist Church led her to the San Carlos United Methodist Preschool, where she worked as Director for 28 years.Rose moved to Ramona in 1975, where she lived for 38 years. During this time, Rose was very active socially in various golf and bridge groups, as well as the San Vicente Valley Club and the Ramona United Methodist Church, which she helped to establish shortly after moving to Ramona. Her close group of "Old Timer" friends hosted monthly dinner parties for many years. Eventually, her love of children led her to start the Little People's Learning Center preschool at the Methodist Church. She loved being known in the community as "Nana Rose" and "The Story Lady."Rose was widowed three times, and each marriage brought her joy in three different stages of her life. Above all, Rose was a people person. A woman of love for whom family was everything, and who infected others she encountered with love.Rose is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a brother, and many other extended family members who loved her dearly. We celebrate her life!Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, December 4, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Rose is encouraged to donate to Elizabeth Hospice at ElizabethHospice.org
(in memory of Rose T. Wilcoxen) or North Clairemont United Methodist Church. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel