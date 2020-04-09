|
Rosemarie Von Flue March 21, 1940 - April 2, 2020 Ramona Rosemarie (Schmid) Von Flue, a 58 year resident of Holtville, CA, passed away on April 2nd at Heart and Hand Assisted Living Facility in El Centro, overcomed by liver cancer at the age of 80.Rosemarie was born on March 21, 1940, in National City, CA, to Emma (Mathis) and Werner Schmid. The only daughter of 5 children, she was raised on the family dairy in Ramona, CA. She graduated from Ramona High School, went on to obtain her Bachelors and Teaching Credential in Home Economics at San Diego State University, and later her Masters in Education at the University of Redlands. Rosemarie taught for 40 years serving at Holtville High, Central Union High, and Kennedy Middle School (El Centro Elementary SD). During that time, she was also the Future Homemakers of America Advisor at Holtville High and Central Union High. Rosemarie was a lifelong 4-H member, leader, and supporter. She was a devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, IV Swiss Club, Pioneer's Museum, and the American Sewing Guild.Rosemarie married John Von Flue (d 1984) in 1964, and they had 3 children: Lynee (Jorge) Pacheco of Holtville, John Jr. (Desiree) Von Flue of Bakersfield and Patrick "Ricky" Von Flue (d 2009). She was the grandmother of 6: John and Andrew Pacheco, Victoria, Hanson, Tevis, and Segen Von Flue.Rosemarie is survived by brothers, Walter (Marty) Schmid of Ramona, Don (Mary Jo) Schmid of Bakersfield, and Ron (Mary Ann) Schmid of Kingsburg, as well as many other family and friends.Services at this time are private; however, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.The family would like to thank Heart and Hand Assisted Living Facility staff for their loving care and comfort in her final days.Donations in her memory may be given to support the IV Swiss Club, Pioneers Museum, or . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2020