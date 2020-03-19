|
|
Ramona Ruth Smith, 81, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, passed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born to Van and Lorene Irvin on February 10, 1939. She married the love of her life, Ron Smith, and enjoyed a 40-year honeymoon until Ron died in 1997. Ruth is survived by 3 children, Teresa Byrd (Jeff), Douglas Smith, and Sam Smith (Kari), but was preceded in death by her firstborn son, Greg (Lisa). She was the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.The only thing as important to Ruth as her family, was her God. She served in the Methodist Church her entire life, including the Ramona United Methodist Church, for over 36 years. Her servant's heart also lead her to Michael's House in Ramona, a home where she dedicated the last 20 years caring for a special group of men.We will be celebrating her life on Friday, April 17, 3:00 p.m. at Ramona United Methodist Church, 3394 Chapel Lane, Ramona, CA 92065. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Ruth Smith February 10, 1939 - March 10, 2020
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020